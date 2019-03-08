Search

Campion coach Hallahan disappointed with performance against local rivals Upminster

PUBLISHED: 14:00 10 October 2019

Campion in action against Mavericks earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Campion in action against Mavericks earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Campion head coach Pat Hallahan admits he was disappointed with his side's performance - as well as some of the refereeing decisions - in their one-point loss to Upminster on Saturday.

Hallahan's side were beaten 21-20 at home to their local rivals, their first defeat in the London Three Essex this season.

The head coach admits he was left frustrated after the game but praised his side for their willingness to improve.

"It was a big disappointment really, we were unfortunate to lose," he said.

"Some refereeing decisions in the game went against us.

"It's disappointing for the game to be really affected by that.

"It was bad for both sides but there were big decisions - the penalties in front of the post.

"When you lose by a point it's hard to take.

"We didn't play particularly well. It was a bad day at the office.

"The boys realised we didn't play as good as we have done or as we can do.

"Everything I wanted to say off the pitch, they came up with themselves straight away.

"That shows they are learning and buying into it."

Mike Underwood, Frankie Hazle and Pat Ronayne all scored tries for Campion in the defeat.

Hallahan also handed debuts to two youngsters in Harry Jowers and Matt Earing, while James Underwood was playing in just his fourth game.

The head coach was pleased to see his young players impress and says he does not want to focus too much on the negatives.

"We're a young side, they have some big players.

"We're forever giving debuts out because we're not a huge side.

"We had some injuries, it wasn't a full strength side.

"We scored some fantastic tries and at some points we were a joy to watch. We can't be too downbeat.

"I thought they (young players) did particularly well.

"I think it's unrealistic to think we will go through the season playing how we started.

"I take my hat off to Upminster. To go away and win is tough anywhere.

"It's just very disappointing that we didn't play as well as we can do.

Campion now do not play until October 19 when they face Ilford Wanderers, having made the decision not to participate in the Essex RFU Intermediate Cup this season.

