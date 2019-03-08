Search

Yarrow wants Old Cooperians to show more composure after defeat to Kings Cross Steelers

PUBLISHED: 13:00 03 October 2019

Pat Reed scores a try for Old Cooperians. Picture: Andy Yarrow

Pat Reed scores a try for Old Cooperians. Picture: Andy Yarrow

Archant

Andy Yarrow says his Old Cooperians side needs to show more composure for the rest of the season after losing to Kings Cross Steelers on Saturday.

Cooperians fell to a 24-14 defeat as tries from Pat Reed, his second in two weeks, and Ellis Grote proved to be not enough to secure victory.

The defeat leaves Yarrow's side sixth in the London Three Essex in what was their first loss from the opening three games of the league season.

But the director of rugby believes his side can learn from the game as they target a top-four finish.

"It was a frustrating game," he said.

"We got in an arm wrestle that stopped us showing any attacking flair.

"They slowed the ruck down and stopped us playing.

"It felt really disappointing. We didn't really get going.

"The lads were a bit upset with some of the refereeing decisions. A number of decisions didn't go our way.

"It distracted them a little bit.

"But we need to show composure moving forward if we want to be a top four side come the end of the season.

"We can learn from performances like this.

"Despite facing a tough Chelmsford side next time out we will regroup and prepare for the next task."

Chelmsford sit just one point and one place above Cooperians in the league table heading into the clash.

They have also won two and lost one of their games so far this season and picked up a 24-12 win over Harlow last time out.

Yarrow was encouraged by parts of Saturday's performance but says his side need to perform for longer periods of matches.

He added: "We need to extend our performance in parts of the game to the whole 80 minutes.

"We've started the season really strongly.

"The loss was definitely a stumbling block.

"We have a few boys not available at the moment.

"But there is enough talent there. We can go into the game with confidence and try and pick up the win."

