Cook admits Romford were fortunate to beat South Woodham Ferrers

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 March 2019

Romford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Romford in action earlier in the London Two North East season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A late error from hosts allowed RGP to triumph 30-29 at the weekend

Paul Cook is all too aware how fortunate Romford & Gidea Park were to triumph 30-29 at South Woodham Ferrers in London Two North East.

Midway through the second half, Park held a 27-7 advantage and seemed well on their way to a timely success.

However, a manic 20-minute spell saw RGP lose their grip on proceedings as the hosts stormed into a 29-27 lead.

With time ticking away, a penalty from Ben Northfield allowed the away side to regain the lead.

But Park thought they had thrown it all away when South Woodham were awarded a routine penalty in front of the posts in the final play of the match.

Somewhat inexplicably when a successful penalty kick would have seen them win, a home player instead went for a quick tap and knocked the ball on, handing Romford the win.

And assistant coach Cook knows how fortunate Park were to come away with the success.

“I am still checking the results page to make sure that we won because the truth is, at the death, we should have lost to South Woodham Ferrers,” said Cook.

“Mick James and I had walked away from the sideline to congratulate the opposition.

“The knock-on at the end gifted us the win and that keeps alive the prospect of a play off place and promotion.”

