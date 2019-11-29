Rugby: Romford's Duke disappointed by defeat at Wanstead

Romford & Gidea Park's Teddie Duke (10) and teammates listen to Steve Barfoot (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park have a free weekend in London Two North East ahead of a crunch basement battle with fellow strugglers Epping Upper Clapton.

The bottom two are due to meet at Crow Lane on Saturday week (December 7) and senior player Teddie Duke says they need to show their true form to start climbing up the table.

"I'm not concerned at all. I know the ability that the team holds and what we can do when everything clicks," said Duke.

"We have the next two games to prove to everyone in our league what we are capable of."

Park travelled to Roding Lane North to take on a Herons side that had been well beaten at Norwich a week earlier, while they had been pipped by Ipswich.

But they missed a good opportunity to claim only a third league win of the season and Duke, who scored their lone try in a 26-11 reverse, added: "It was very disappointing losing to Wanstead. They were not great, we were just bad. It was an off day where certain things wasn't clicking.

"The difference between the sides on wasn't massive. They fed off our errors, played the pitch better than we did and made better decisions than we did.

"We needed to play the pitch like Wanstead did, take more control of what we could in the game which would of then gave us more points."

Duke's try came from a dominant Park scrum, with Tom Medaglia adding a pair of penalties.

But that was little consolation as they suffered a seventh defeat in nine outings and Duke said: "We wasn't always chasing the game, we played well for the first half an hour which was a pretty even match.

"But as I said, Wanstead took their chances well, whereas we never."

How they stand

London Div 2NE

P W D L F A Pts

Norwich 9 8 1 0 295 95 40

Southwold 9 7 0 2 299 128 35

Ipswich 9 7 0 2 278 170 34

Diss 9 6 1 2 275 190 32

Stowmarket 9 5 0 4 272 195 26

Wymondham 9 5 0 4 227 183 26

Saffron Walden 9 4 0 5 212 280 20

Wanstead 9 3 1 5 141 229 17

SW Ferrers 9 3 0 6 201 205 17

Holt 9 2 1 6 164 346 14

Romford & GP 9 2 0 7 168 336 12

Epping UC 9 0 0 9 108 283 2