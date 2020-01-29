Romford coach Wigham praises attitude of players in South Woodham victory

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford, gives a team talk to his players. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham praised the attitude of his players as they bounced back from defeat at Holt by beating South Woodham Ferrers.

Wigham's side secured a 27-10 away victory thanks to tries from Peter O'Brien, Jack Macveigh and Mitchell Noyce, as well as a penalty try.

It ended a run of three straight London Two North East defeats for Romford and Wigham heaped praise on his players for their victory.

"We knew we let ourselves down massively against Holt last time out and the boys set themselves high standards this week to make sure we bounced back with a win and most importantly a bonus point win," he said.

"The game was won from an absolute unbelievable effort in defence.

"The hard work and attitude everyone showed was fantastic.

"We knew we had to minimise our errors and take our chances and we did that this week."

Romford started the game on top and scored early on with a penalty from Macveigh followed by a penalty try after a superb effort from the backs.

The second half started slowly as South Woodham came back into the game but the Romford defence held firm.

They then went on to win the game game as O'Brien added a try which was followed by a great backs move to find vice-captain Macveigh, who converted his own try.

And the game was finished off with a try from Noyce to secure a big win for Wigham's side.

Third from bottom Romford return home to take on Stowmarket on Saturday, who currently sixth in the division but were beaten 43-0 by Norwich last time out.

And Wigham has urged his side to follow up their recent win, adding: "It's massively important that we carry on and try and get some momentum.

"We need to back up this win as the hard work has really been put in both in training and in the game Saturday.

"Stowmarket are a tough opponents but and we know we have to be on it from the first whistle.

"They had a disappointing game last week so will be looking to put that right.

"We know our defence has to be on top and we have to outwork the opposition. When we get the chances we must take them as they will be limited in this game."