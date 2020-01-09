Romford coach Wigham hopeful of injury boost with league action set to resume

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham hopes his side can be boosted by the return of a number of players from injury as they prepare to get back to action against Norwich on Saturday.

The London Two North East resumes this week following a four-week break, with Wigham's side set for a tricky test against the current league leaders.

Romford are sit third from bottom in the division but Wigham says he and his side have used the break well.

He said: "We've had a productive few weeks off.

"We have worked hard on trying to get some clarity around our strengths and the aims and objectives for the rest of the season.

"We have also manged to get some players back from injury and signed a very good scrum-half in Ryan Honey that will bring some experience and leadership.

"Hopefully we'll have a number of players returning from injury that will give the squad a welcome boost.

"We also need to have a consistent side as I don't think once in the first half of the season we have had the same team, which doesn't help.

"We have been really close in games and at times we should have and could have won games but didn't have the clinical edge.

"We have had some new guys in and some that are really young and fearless but when we have needed that edge of experience we have missed that."

Romford have managed to win just three games so far this season and headed into the break off the back of a defeat to Saffron Walden.

Wigham's side were beaten 48-7 by their next opponents Norwich earlier in the season, a team who still remain unbeaten.

And Wigham knows they will need to be at their best, adding: "Norwich were very good at the start of the season at there place and they have been the form team this season.

"The results don't lie, they are top of the table for a reason as they have been the form and best team so far.

"We know we have to be the best and even more if we are to beat them.

"But we have manged to get a few players back from injury and we are hoping that new signing Ryan Honey will give us a welcome boost and experience moving forward."