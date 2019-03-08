Park secure play-off spot and give captain James final home win

Romford & Gidea Park captain Micky James (far, left) celebrates a victory in the London Two North East (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

London Two North East: Romford & Gidea Park 50 Saffron Walden 21

A superb second half performance helped Romford & Gidea Park blitz past Saffron Walden in the London Two North East on Saturday to set up a play-off decider away to Harpenden this weekend.

The final match of the regular season was Park captain Micky James’ last fixture at Crow Lane as skipper.

Head coach Jordan Wigham urged his team to ensure he went out on a high and they did with a 50-21 thrashing over the Essex club.

It now has everyone at the club dreaming of promotion to the London One North if they can negotiate a tricky clash at Hertfordshire-based outfit Harpenden.

Wigham said: “It was great to see so many people on Saturday support Micky and the team and it would be some achievement if we can send him out with a bang and a play-off win.”

Romford’s head coach continued: “We knew we had a performance like that in us and we started off at a good pace.

“We played some decent rugby and to score eight tries against a side that played in a league above last season is a good result.”

Prior to Saturday, Saffron Walden were the only club in the London Two North East this season who Park had yet to beat.

The Crow Lane outfit had managed to triumph over all the other 10 sides and put that right last weekend.

After only just avoiding relegation during the 2017/18 campaign – winning their final game to avoid the dreaded drop – it has been quite the turnaround for Romford.

Wigham added: “After last season, it’s massive to achieve a feat like that. Every game has been a tough one, so to beat every team in the league at some point this season is a fantastic achievement.”

Even though Woodford were worthy winners of the title, no one could suggest Park didn’t warrant coming runners-up and securing a spot in the play-offs.

Romford won 15 of their 22 league matches, drawing three and only losing four and they will now seek to secure another victory on Saturday which would seal them a return back to the London One North after relegation in 2015.