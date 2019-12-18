Romford coach Wigham taking positives from second half performance in loss to Saffron Walden

Action from Romford & Gidea Park's clash with Saffron Walden (pic Jamie Pluck) Archant

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham was encouraged by his side's second half performance on Saturday despite going down 27-19 at Saffron Walden.

It leaves Romford third from bottom in the London Two North East, with their next game now not taking place until January 11.

Wigham admitted his disappointment with the defeat but is taking the positives out of the performance as they head into the new year.

"We are pretty gutted," he said.

"We were 27-0 down at half-time got the score back to 27-19.

"There were two chances disallowed and a number of chances to win the game for us.

"We said that the conditions would give you 25 to 30 points in the game, we knew that if we kept the score down in the first half we would be in with a chance to win.

"After going down 27-0, to come back fighting was one of our best second half performances of the season.

"We just run out of time and decisions didn't go our way.

"The last 20 minutes we played with 14 players as well as taking three injuries, two early in the game."

Micky James and Peter O'Brien both scored tries for Romford in the defeat.

Joseph Ganley and Ross Skinner were also handed first team debuts for the clash, who impressed Wigham despite the loss.

It was the eighth time that Romford have lost in the league this season, having won just three times so far.

And they face a tricky clash against league leaders Norwich when they return to action in the new year.

Wigham is looking forward to the break in games and hopes to be boosted by the returns of players from injury when they next play.

He added: "We will re-evaluate over the Christmas period and look at how we can push that second half performance into all our games.

"We'll train hard over the break and will be pushing hard to be ready for league leaders Norwich in January.

"But we need to get a few players back from injury and likewise need to play with the confidence we played with in the second half against Saffron Walden.

"The guys need to understand what each job is and do them to the best of our ability.

"We need to come out fighting after Christmas and show that fight and desire."