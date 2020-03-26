Romford head coach Wigham calls on clubs to accept final decision on season

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham has called on rugby clubs to accept the decision that is made on how the season will be ended.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has cancelled the remainder of all campaigns below the Gallagher Premiership but is yet to decide on whether seasons will be null and void or if teams will be promoted and relegated.

Romford were battling for their safety at the time the season was stopped, sitting third from bottom in the London Two North East with either two or three due to go down.

And the coach believes voiding the season could be the best option.

“I think with the uncertainty around when we can go back to the game, this is the right decision,” Wigham said.

“It’s a strange one, we had four games to go and we believed we had a chance to take it to the last game of the season.

“I feel that what ever decision is made is made in the best and fair interest of the game.

“The level we are at, there is no financial implications to promotion or relegation. Whatever the decision is will be final and people need to accept it.

“If there is uncertainty then a void season is the right decision.”

The RFU has recently announced that it will be providing a £7 million relief package for community clubs to support them through the current period.

The RFU also said that “progress has been made on the process for considering the implications of ending the season early” and that they are “committed to an update on this by the middle of April”.

Wigham says he has already started to look back at the season in order to identify improvements.

He added: “There’s no hiding the fact that it’s been a difficult one and we are currently working in a review process.

“Although we have not been anywhere near where we were last year we believe that we have been forced to develop players and we will be in a good place next season.”