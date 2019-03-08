Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Bitter disappointment for Romford & Gidea Park as promotion dream dies at Harpenden

PUBLISHED: 17:49 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:49 13 April 2019

Harpenden won promotion to London North One win a comprehensive 60-6 win over Romford & Gidea Park.

Harpenden won promotion to London North One win a comprehensive 60-6 win over Romford & Gidea Park.

Archant

Romford & Gidea Park were left shellshocked as their promotion hopes were crushed by a 60-6 win for Harpenden.

The Crowlands-based rugby club had travelled to Hertfordshire with hopes of crowning a hugely-impressive campaign with promotion.

But after a bright start at Redbourn Lane their dreams unravelled quickly.

For Harpenden it laid to rest the ghost of last year’s disappointment.

Victory in their final league game last season looked to have given them a play-off place but that was cruelly ripped away from them by an administrative error.

This year there was no worries and they made sure of their elevation to the league above with a stunningly clinical performance against the Essex outfit.

In the end they bagged eight tries as they simply blow Romford away but amazingly the tries didn’t start to flow until the 34th minute.

Up until that point the game was a nervy affair with neither side taking full control.

If anything Romford were on top with their backs causing a number of difficult moments for the Harpenden defence.

The key to the victory though was the forward power of the hosts.

The opening four tries, scored in a 16-minute period either side of half-time, all came from a set-piece from five metres out.

The first was a line-out with the driving maul taking Michael Goode over the line and the rest were all from scrums that were propelled over the line.

The final two of those came with Romford down to 13-men after two yellow cards in the space of 60 seconds.

But after getting through that spell they could have dragged themselves back into it.

But first a pass inside the Harpenden 22 was intercepted and eventually turned into seven points at the other end and then a kick for the corner from a good attacking position was kicked dead.

It seemed to kill of any belief they had and even after Tagen Strydom was given a 10-minute rest for the home side, Harpenden continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

Tom Sweeney, who was almost metronomic with the boot, landing seven of the eight conversions and two penalties, went over for a deserved try and Jack Pennell and Billy Sach added to a further two from Goode and one for Tom Sanders.

It could have been different had Romford taken their chances in the first period but Ben Northfield’s two penalties were all they could muster.

They will come back fighting no doubt next year but Harpenden will deservedly be focusing on some new rivals by then.

That is after one huge party of course.

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Harold Hill man jailed for more than two years after admitting being look-out during three-day Essex burglary spree

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. Picture: Essex Police

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Harold Hill man jailed for more than two years after admitting being look-out during three-day Essex burglary spree

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. Picture: Essex Police

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Ten Doeschate ton leads way for Essex at Surrey

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring a century (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Jordan Wigham left to rue what might have been as chances go begging for Romford & Gidea Park

Harpenden RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, London 2 Promotion Play-Off Rugby Union at Redbourn Lane on 13th April 2019

Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 1 Whitehawk 2

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor hails Daggers’ spirit after securing safety with win at Ebbsfleet

Jack Payne of Ebbsfleet United and Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bitter disappointment for Romford & Gidea Park as promotion dream dies at Harpenden

Harpenden won promotion to London North One win a comprehensive 60-6 win over Romford & Gidea Park.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists