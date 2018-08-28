Search

All the pressure is on Woodford, says Romford head coach Wigham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 18:45 07 February 2019

Romford & Gidea Park carry the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The race for the London Two North East title is hotting up as we approach the final two months of the campaign

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham says the pressure is on Woodford going into the final seven games of the 2018/19 season.

The London Two North East title rivals have opened up a gap between themselves and the rest and the battle for first spot seems a two-horse race.

Leaders Woodford have 68 points while Romford have 61 and are 10 ahead of third in the table Norwich.

Park’s fans will probably hope the East Anglia club can triumph on Saturday though, as they host Woodford.

Wigham and Romford are focusing on their own results, however, he said: “We know we can only do what we can do and that’s to win.

“Woodford have all of the pressure, not us, because they set the benchmark and have to follow that through.

“If they slip up, and if we are doing we what do best – winning games and playing well – then we will still have a say in the title outcome.

“Woodford seem to have all the luck, like the last minute win at home to Stowmarket (January 26), but that is the sign of a great team.

“We just have to do what we can do and likewise Woodford will do what they can to keep top of the tree.”

Romford took a break from the league last weekend and switched their attention to the Essex Intermediate Cup.

Park travelled to divisional rivals Harlow for a semi-final fixture and triumphed 24-15 to reach the cup final for a third consecutive season.

It helped Wigham’s squad get some revenge over the Essex outfit after a 15-15 draw at the same venue on January 12 when they failed to play to their best level.

The Crow Lane club are on the road again on Saturday and travel to Ipswich, who are eighth in the standings.

Wigham added: “Ipswich is always a tough fixture and they are good at home, so we will have to work hard and be relentless if we’re to win there.”

After Saturday’s display at Harlow, Park’s head coach may have some tough choices to make in terms of the team.

“The lads and development players are itching to be part of things and that’s great to see,” Wigham said.

“If you were to see how we train each week you would know what this season means to all of the boys.”

