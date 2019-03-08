Search

Wigham proud of Romford and confident they can beat Harpenden in play-off final

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 April 2019

A Romford & Gidea Park player stops a Woodford opponent (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

A Romford & Gidea Park player stops a Woodford opponent (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The Crow Lane club scored eight tries last weekend to thrash Saffron Walden and secure a fine second-placed finish in the division

Jordan Wigham declared this season a ‘great one’ for Romford & Gidea Park after they secured a play-off spot, but is positive they will finish the job on Saturday.

A fine 50-21 victory in the London Two North East last weekend at home to Saffron Walden saw the Crow Lane club finish as runners-up to Woodford after tries by Tyler Ford, Tommy Sheppard, Barney Savill, Ian Semain, Jamie Harbour, Paul Webb, Ryan Illings and Dwayne Lyn.

Park now have the opportunity to join their rivals in the London One North if they can win away to Harpenden in Saturday’s big play-off decider.

It will not be easy, especially on an artificial surface, but Romford have made huge strides this term and will look to call upon all their character in Hertfordshire.

Wigham said: “This season has been a great one and one that has really seen us grow as a club and now we have the play-off decider and a cup final still to play.

“This play-off is all or nothing, but the boys wouldn’t have pushed this hard and this far to lose at the last hurdle.”

Harpenden also finished second in their division – the London Two North West – but were involved in the title race until the last couple of games.

The St Albans-based club have not played competitively since last month on March 30, so should be fresher than Park on Saturday.

Wigham’s team will also have the added task of playing on the hosts’ artificial surface, but the Romford head coach has prepared his players for this in the week.

He added: “We have been doing our research on Harpenden and we know they have a good pack.

“They like to keep things in the forwards and they play on a 3G pitch, so that’s a new challenge.

“We have made sure training is on an artificial pitch this week, so that should make sure we are prepared for what the surface will be like.”

Romford would have loved the game to be played at Crow Lane, but have also fared well on their travels this season.

Park have only lost twice away from home all season and won six of their 11 matches on the road in the 2018/19 campaign.

Throughout the Crow Lane side have been backed by their loyal supporters and they have a big role to play again this weekend in Micky James’ penultimate game as captain.

Wigham said: “The support this year has been fantastic and the fans truly have been the 16th man.

“They get behind the boys and really push the boys on and we will need them again for the play-off decider on Saturday.”

