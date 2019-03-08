Late penalty hands Park another vital victory

Romford & Gidea Park look to prevent Woodford going over for a try (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

London Two North East: Romford & Gidea Park 27 Cantabrigian 24

Romford & Gidea Park made it back-to-back wins in the London Two North East after another dramatic finale on Saturday.

With the score tied 24-24 at Crow Lane, under-18 replacement scrum half – Tom Medaglia – held his nerve with late penalty to give the home side the points.

After just about seeing off South Woodham Ferrers the previous weekend, Jordan Wigham’s men were eager to make it two wins in a row.

Cantabrigian were not ready to just make up the numbers though, and pushed Park all the way in an entertaining game.

What didn’t help Romford’s cause was a red card to winger Sam Coomber early in the second half, but they still managed to prevail.

Dwayne Lyn, Coomber, Paul Webb and Pete O’Brien crossed over for tries and Matt Taylor kicked two conversions, but it was left to Medaglia to secure the win and his kick just crept over after making contact with both the upright and crossbar.