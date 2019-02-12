Barfoot: Woodford deserve to go up, but we don’t want them winning promotion yet

Romford & Gidea Park director of rugby Steve Barfoot hands out instructions (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park want to thwart Woodford’s hopes of celebrating at Crow Lane on Saturday

Romford & Gidea Park have lots of motivation ahead of Saturday where they will host soon-to-be London Two North East winners Woodford at Crow Lane.

Director of rugby Steve Barfoot admitted not only do they want to return to winning ways after two defeats in a row, but they also want to spoil the visitors’ party.

Woodford know a draw will see them crowned league champions on Park’s turf, but Romford are desperate to get back on track and beat the leaders for a second time.

Barfoot said: “They are the best team in the division, their points total shows that and they have continued to get results.

“They have only lost once all season, so they deserve to go up, but we want to try and make it two defeats for them on Saturday.”

Park stunned Woodford earlier in the campaign at Highams with an excellent 29-17 away victory on November 17.

It spiced up the title battle and although Jordan Wigham’s men initially kept up the pace with the leaders, they couldn’t make it last.

Woodford have stormed ahead impressively and lead Park by 17 points with 20 points still to play for this term.

Last time out Romford lost 12-6 at Norwich to suffer back-to-back defeats for the first time during the campaign after going down 39-35 at home to Stowmarket on February 16 despite a fantastic fightback.

Barfoot said: “We have lost two in a row now, so we want to try and get back to winning ways.

“We know Woodford could win the title this weekend, so obviously we don’t want that to happen on our own ground.

“They are the good team and will bring a strong squad, but we will do what we did last time and that’s take the game to them.”

Park were forced to play people out of position away to Norwich on Saturday, but they almost came away with a positive result.

Two penalties from makeshift fly-half Jack MacVeigh kept the visitors in the game, but despite plenty of chances, they couldn’t cross over the try line.

A 12-6 reverse was tough to take, but Barfoot wasn’t too downbeat given their record at Norwich which has seen them lose comprehensively in each of the last three years.

“We have a lot of injuries at the moment, but the boys went out there, played well and I couldn’t fault their effort,” he said.

“We had chances to cross over and the boys will be kicking themselves a bit, but we still left with a point.

“We haven’t done that in the last three years, so at least we come back with something and hopefully we can now build on it.”