Rugby: Romford & Gidea Park ready for Norwich trip

Romford & Gidea Park players look dejected (pic George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Romford & Gidea Park make the long trip to London Two North East rivals Norwich this weekend, following defeat in their season opener.

Park went down 29-7 against Wymondham at Crow Lane, despite a fast start, while Norwich were 46-3 winners over Holt.

And head coach Jordan Wigham is under no illusions as to how tough it will be, saying: "Norwich is a hard place to go but every season we have made massive strides to win the game in Norwich.

"By the looks of it there is not a lot of new guys at Norwich, so that means they would have worked hard on their combinations and looks like it paid off last week.

"We know we have to work hard and battle for the full 80 minutes and make sure we're minimising Norwich getting any momentum and early scores."

Park managed an early score themselves last weekend to take the lead, but it proved a false dawn as Wymondham hit back to claim victory.

Wigham identified what had gone wrong for his side, but was also keen to look at the positives from their display on opening day.

He added: "We started very quickly and scored fast from kick off. But some inconsistencies and some of our margins that we pride ourselves on wasn't good enough so need to tweak them.

"We had opportunities to win the game but we lacked the discipline to keep the ball and build the phases to finish the opportunities - all easy fixes.

"We had a few lads making debuts and they stepped up well. There was a few areas of our game that was lacking last season, such as set-piece, and we have worked extremely hard to get our margins higher than last year so we are pleased with them."

Having seen Park make improvements in some areas, Wigham says they will work on others during the week and he expects to have a good squad available.

"A few bits around our decision-making processes, especially around the red zone. We have a few little tweaks we need to make with our attack and defence structures, but mainly making sure we working hard on execution and winning the game at Norwich," he said.

"Everyone came through injury-free and we have a few boys returning from injury who had a run out with the twos last week, so we should a good group to select from and select the squad on what we believe that Norwich strengths will be.

"We have worked hard to develop a bigger squad ahead of the season and it gives us opportunities to select players on what we believe we need to get the win."