Old Cooperians look to turn fortunes around as Upminster seek to close gap on top

Old Cooperians in action against Kings Cross earlier this season. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Old Cooperians return to action in the London Three Essex on Saturday hoping to put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Andy Yarrow's side were beaten 12-3 at home to East London on Saturday but have the chance to get back to winning ways at struggling Barking.

Cooperians find themselves in eighth position having played 15 games so far this season while Barking are rock bottom with -2 points having had a 20-point deduction.

Upminster are also back in action in the London Three Essex on Saturday as they take on Braintree at home.

Ilford Wanderers became the latest side to fall to defeat against Upminster, who sit third in the league, by a score of 27-10 last time out.

Upminster will be hoping to close the gap on the top two, with Chelmsford and leaders Harlow both nine points ahead of them in the table.

The last time the two sides met, Braintree fell to a 20-15 defeat.