Old Cooperians director Yarrow admits frustration at Campion loss

PUBLISHED: 15:00 11 December 2019

Arron Applegate of Old Cooperians. Picture: Old Cooperians RFC

Old Cooperians director of rugby Andy Yarrow admits he was left frustrated by his side's 22-18 loss to Campion on Saturday.

It was Yarrow's side's fourth loss of the season and leaves them seventh in the London Three Essex.

And the director blames his team's lack of discipline for the slender defeat.

"It was a very frustrating loss," he said.

"The game was an even contest with both teams having spells of dominance.

"But quite simply our penalty count was ridiculously high and you won't win rugby matches conceding that many soft penalties.

"The boys were hurting after this one, the challenge now is to channel it back into training in preparation for another local derby against Upminster.

"Our home form has been very good this season and Upminster have slipped up in recent weeks so it makes for a good contest."

Fatjon Qelia and Arron Applegate both scored tries for Old Cooperians while Tony Bly added one conversion as well as two penalties.

The defeat means Cooperians are now just five points ahead of Campion in the league table.

Their next opponents Upminster sit third in the division having won eight of their ten games so far this season but were hammered 51-0 at Harlow in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Campion will travel to Barking looking to build on their recent victory over Old Cooperians.

Barking have struggled so far this campaign and have won just twice, sitting second from bottom.

Their woes continued last time out as they were beaten 38-5 by Mavericks.

