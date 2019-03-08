Old Cooperians' director pleased to see others step up in Chelmsford draw

Old Cooperians in action against Chelmsford. Picture: Old Cooperians Archant

Old Cooperians' director of rugby Andy Yarrow was pleased to see members of his squad make the step up in the 17-17 draw with Chelmsford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Injuries among the first team meant Yarrow presented other members of the squad with an opportunity to play.

And despite admitting the performance was not the best, he was pleased to see his side compete despite the injury problems.

"It was good to see the boys have stepped up," he said.

"It's always good to have consistency in your lineup but to turn it into a positive, it's good to see others do well.

"They could have beaten one of the top sides in the league.

"We're still getting positive results.

"There were three new faces this week. It's just a good time to be involved at the club.

"The fact that more and more boys are doing well makes selection hard, which every coach wants."

Sean Holmes, Sam John and George Brittle all scored tries for Old Cooperians, while Tony Bly also added a conversion.

The draw leaves Yarrow's side in sixth position in the London Three Essex after four games but the draw means they have now not won in two.

Yarrow added: "I don't think anybody likes to see a draw but I think it was probably a fair result.

"If you had offered me the draw before the game with so many injuries I would have taken it.

"The game was sloppy, especially at the breakdown, but we continue to show what we can do when we get tempo in our attack.

"For us it's just that mindset, we're going to be positive and that's something we're working on at the moment."

Old Cooperians are scheduled to play East London in the Essex Intermediate Cup on Saturday, though the game could be rearranged.