Search

Advanced search

Old Cooperians' director pleased to see others step up in Chelmsford draw

PUBLISHED: 11:00 10 October 2019

Old Cooperians in action against Chelmsford. Picture: Old Cooperians

Old Cooperians in action against Chelmsford. Picture: Old Cooperians

Archant

Old Cooperians' director of rugby Andy Yarrow was pleased to see members of his squad make the step up in the 17-17 draw with Chelmsford.

Injuries among the first team meant Yarrow presented other members of the squad with an opportunity to play.

And despite admitting the performance was not the best, he was pleased to see his side compete despite the injury problems.

"It was good to see the boys have stepped up," he said.

"It's always good to have consistency in your lineup but to turn it into a positive, it's good to see others do well.

"They could have beaten one of the top sides in the league.

"We're still getting positive results.

"There were three new faces this week. It's just a good time to be involved at the club.

"The fact that more and more boys are doing well makes selection hard, which every coach wants."

Sean Holmes, Sam John and George Brittle all scored tries for Old Cooperians, while Tony Bly also added a conversion.

The draw leaves Yarrow's side in sixth position in the London Three Essex after four games but the draw means they have now not won in two.

Yarrow added: "I don't think anybody likes to see a draw but I think it was probably a fair result.

"If you had offered me the draw before the game with so many injuries I would have taken it.

"The game was sloppy, especially at the breakdown, but we continue to show what we can do when we get tempo in our attack.

"For us it's just that mindset, we're going to be positive and that's something we're working on at the moment."

Old Cooperians are scheduled to play East London in the Essex Intermediate Cup on Saturday, though the game could be rearranged.

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Revealed: Where the 575 crashes happened in Havering last year

Gallows Corner. Picture: Ken Mears

Havering Council announces expected start date for long-awaited pedestrian crossing in busy Romford road

Havering Council has said works to install a pedestrian crossing in Waterloo Road will start in November. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford boss Martin pleased to see fans smiling again

Tim Babalola of Romford and Zak Pianim of Brentwood during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

Old Cooperians’ director pleased to see others step up in Chelmsford draw

Old Cooperians in action against Chelmsford. Picture: Old Cooperians

Entries open for Essex Futsal Qualifiers

Entries for the Essex Futsal Qualifiers have now opened. Picture: Essex FA

Storm will not blow us off course say England

England's Owen Farrell shakes hands with Argentina's Jeronimo de la Fuente during the 2019 Rugby World Cup Pool C match at Tokyo Stadium.

Police make ‘no trick or treat’ Halloween posters for Redbridge, Havering and Barking and Dagenham residents

Residents who do not want trick or treaters can display this sign. Picture: Met Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists