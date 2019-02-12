Reed insists Old Cooperians will not be complacenet for Millwall clash

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Pat Reed insists Old Cooperians will not be complacent when they host bottom-club Millwall in London Three Essex on Saturday.

The St Mary’s Lane club will this weekend welcome a Millwall side who prop up the standings with just one win from 16 games this term.

However, that solitary success for Millwall came last weekend as they beat Coops’ local rivals Campion, a team who flirted with promotion earlier in the campaign.

And head coach Reed says that success for Millwall will serve as a timely reminder to the St Mary’s Lane club as to what their opponents this weekend are capable of.

“Millwall might be bottom of the table, but they’ll be confident after last weekend and you can’t afford to look at any game in this league as a banker,” he said.

“They might have lost a lot of games, but some of those have been quite close and they showed against Campion last weekend that they are a match for anyone in this league.”

While Millwall were beating Campion, Coops were busy collecting a 31-12 success away to Canvey Island.

Chaz Goodchild scored a brace of tries in the bonus-point win, while Tom Scott, Noel Evans and John Foong also dotted down and Theo Conway-Allen took man of the match honours.

The success ensured Coops collected back-to-back wins for the first time since October.

And Reed says he was delighted his team were able to follow up a brilliant win at Chelmsford the week before with another triumph last time out.

“We knew we would get a boost from the win over Chelmsford and that helped us get a positive result at Canvey,” he added.

“We were only 12-7 up at the break and were playing into the wind in the second half, but we had the belief we needed to see the win through.

“Results are certainly making a difference and you can see the players growing in confidence.

“Millwall will be confident themselves so we know we cannot afford to take them lightly.”

