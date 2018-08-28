Reed happy to see Old Cooperians begin New Year with win over Maldon

Old Cooperians players huddle together earlier in the season (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Mary’s Lane club recorded a 28-12 triumph on Saturday

Pat Reed was pleased Old Cooperians began 2019 with a 28-12 victory at home to Maldon in London Three Essex.

Greg Fox, Jason Ox and Ross Milroy were among the scorers for the St Mary’s Lane club as they collected a first league win since October.

Coops were able to claim a bonus point for scoring four tries in the success and Reed was happy with the result in the club’s first game back after the Christmas break.

“It was nice to start the New Year with a win and we played well at times,” he said.

“The first game back after Christmas can always be an interesting game having not played for a couple of weeks and we were happy to come through that with a win.

“We know there is still plenty for us to work on and we have to keep our heads focussed on the task at hand, but we were happy with the win.”