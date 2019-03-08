Search

Old Cooperians’ Reed feels success over Steelers allows team to finish term on a high

PUBLISHED: 14:00 26 March 2019

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

St Mary’s Lane club returned to action with a 15-10 success on Saturday

Pat Reed was delighted Old Cooperians returned to winning ways with a 15-10 success at home to Kings Cross Steelers in Lodon Three Essex.

Having lost to high-flying East London and Epping Upper Clapton on their previous two outings in the league, the St Mary’s Lane club were looking to get back on the winning trail.

Against Steelers, Tom Wheatley and James Bridgman both crossed for tries with Tony Bly adding the other five points from the tee.

And head coach Reed declared himself pleased with the result Coopers were able to obtain.

Reed, who was not present on Saturday, said: “From what I’ve heard, it was another good win for the boys and they were all pleased with how things went.

“We’re climbing the table with every win and there is a real chance for us to finish this season on a high.

“These kinds of games against teams higher up the table than us are always nice to win and I’m pleased with how we’re coping with our injury list of late.”

