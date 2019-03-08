Old Cooperians aim to get back on winning trail against Steelers

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex

St Mary’s Lane outfit were without a game last weekend

Old Cooperians will return to action in London Three Essex on Saturday when they play host to east London rivals Kings Cross Steelers.

The St Mary’s Lane side were without a game last weekend with no matches scheduled in the division.

It means Coops have not played since going down to a resounding 80-7 away to runaway leaders Epping Upper Clapton on March 9.

That was a second league defeat in succession for the old boys and they will hope that run does not hit three this weekend.

However, Coops will be aware how tough it could be this weekend with improving Steelers currently fifth in the standings.

The last meeting between the sides in December ended in a 17-10 defeat for Coops at the West Ham Memorial Ground.

And the St Mary’s Lane outfit will be looking to avenge that result when they return to action on Saturday, keen to claim a first win in three league matches as the season draws to a close.