Old Cooperians entertain East London on return to action

Action from Old Cooperians’ against Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Mary’s Lane club were without a game last weekend with no matches in the division

Old Cooperians host East London on Saturday, desperate to collect a fourth straight win in London Three Essex.

The St Mary’s Lane club have been one of the form sides in the division this calendar year, winning four of their six matches so far in 2019.

The bulk of those victories have come in the past few weeks as Coops have seen off Chelmsford, Canvey Island and Millwall over consecutive matchdays.

While the win over bottom-club Millwall may have been expected, the St Mary’s Lane club certainly upset to odds to beat both Chelmsford and Canvey.

Coops’ recent run of wins has helped lift the mood in the camp at a key stage in the season, with the club looking to avoid a second relegation in a row.

Against East London on Saturday, the St Mary’s Lane outfit know they will have to be at their best again with their visitors currently second in the table, but will be full of confidence given their good form.