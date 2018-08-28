Reed delighted with spirit from Old Cooperians in win over Chelmsford

Old Cooperians in action against Barking earlier in the season

St Mary’s Lane outfit beat high-flyers 31-26 on Saturday

Pat Reed believes Old Cooperians can be proud of their performance after beating Chelmsford 31-26 in London Three Essex.

The St Mary’s Lane outfit produced one of the shocks of the season to get the better of a Chelmsford side currently second in the table.

Billy Wyatt scored a brace of tries for Coops in the success, while Noel Evans, Ross Milroy and George Guy also crossed in the bonus-point success.

Tony Bly, meanwhile, successfully converted three of the tries in the narrow win for the St Mary’s Lane club.

Coops left it late to triumph, with Guy’s try coming in the closing moments of the match.

And head coach Reed was delighted with the success, particularly as it came at the end of a difficult week for the St Mary’s Lane club.

“It was a great win for us, especially after what was a really tough week in terms of team selection,” he said.

“To get the win at the end of that week was a great result and the boys really worked hard for the win.

“It was nice to get the win against a team near the top of the table, especially after saying all season how we felt we had the ability to do exactly that.

“Everyone stepped up across the park and worked so hard for each other; there was a real Old Cooperians spirit about the performance.”

Coops have not had the best of seasons this term, with the club currently eighth in the standings after winning just six of their 15 matches this term.

The win over Chelmsford, though, served as a timely reminder for what the St Mary’s Lane club are capable of in the division.

And Reed hopes the Coops squad can continue to play to those levels in the coming weeks.

“We knew we had the quality in us to produce a result like that, but we’ve been unfortunate with injuries this season and results haven’t gone our way,” he added.

“The key now is for us to start stringing results together and build on the win over Chelmsford.”

Coops are next in action on February 9 when they make the trip to Canvey Island in the league.