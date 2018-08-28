Cooperians aim to get back to winning ways at home to Chelmsford after derby loss

St Mary’s Lane club lost 41-20 at Barking last time out.

Action from Old Cooperians' 41-20 defeat at Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Old Cooperians will hope to return to winning ways in London Three Essex on Saturday when they host promotion hopefuls Chelmsford.

After beating Maldon in their opening game of 2019, the St Mary’s Lane club have since suffered away defeats against both Braintree and Barking.

Last weekend’s loss to Barking would have been particularly galling with the two clubs sharing something of a rivalry.

Plenty of players down the years have turned out for both clubs and some of the most recent ones to do so were on show last weekend.

That match had been rearranged after the initial meeting between the teams in December was called off at half-time with Barking leading after the referee sustained an injury.

Despite being handed something of a second chance after trailing when that game was called off, Coops were unable to make the most of it and lost 41-20 last Saturday.

Barking director of rugby Andrew Moreland was happy his team could ‘convert’ the lead they held when last month’s game was abandoned.

Moreland commented: “It was a good display and probably our best performance since the first game of the season when we beat Canvey Island.

“It was good to convert the win in a way after leading when the match was abandoned last month and we had all the motivation we needed going into Saturday.

“We played as a team which was something we’ve spoken about in recent weeks because we know if we can do that, then we can get the rewards. There were some brilliant performances all over the park from the forwards through to the backs.

“It was a great collective effort from everyone involved, but that is something we still need to see more of.

Ross Milroy, John Foong and Andy Dennis all crossed for the St Mary’s Lane club, while Tony Bly added five points from the tee, but they were unable to score the four tries needed to claim a bonus point.

Coops will hope to put that disappointment behind them ahead of Saturday’s game against Chelmsford as they bid to get back to winning ways.

*Divisional rivals Campion visit Ilford Wanderers this weekend after having no game last Saturday.