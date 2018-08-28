Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Cooperians aim to get back to winning ways at home to Chelmsford after derby loss

PUBLISHED: 17:00 25 January 2019

Action from Old Cooperians’ 41-20 defeat at Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Action from Old Cooperians’ 41-20 defeat at Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Mary’s Lane club lost 41-20 at Barking last time out.

Action from Old Cooperians’ 41-20 defeat at Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Action from Old Cooperians’ 41-20 defeat at Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Old Cooperians will hope to return to winning ways in London Three Essex on Saturday when they host promotion hopefuls Chelmsford.

After beating Maldon in their opening game of 2019, the St Mary’s Lane club have since suffered away defeats against both Braintree and Barking.

Last weekend’s loss to Barking would have been particularly galling with the two clubs sharing something of a rivalry.

Plenty of players down the years have turned out for both clubs and some of the most recent ones to do so were on show last weekend.

That match had been rearranged after the initial meeting between the teams in December was called off at half-time with Barking leading after the referee sustained an injury.

Despite being handed something of a second chance after trailing when that game was called off, Coops were unable to make the most of it and lost 41-20 last Saturday.

Barking director of rugby Andrew Moreland was happy his team could ‘convert’ the lead they held when last month’s game was abandoned.

Moreland commented: “It was a good display and probably our best performance since the first game of the season when we beat Canvey Island.

“It was good to convert the win in a way after leading when the match was abandoned last month and we had all the motivation we needed going into Saturday.

“We played as a team which was something we’ve spoken about in recent weeks because we know if we can do that, then we can get the rewards. There were some brilliant performances all over the park from the forwards through to the backs.

“It was a great collective effort from everyone involved, but that is something we still need to see more of.

Ross Milroy, John Foong and Andy Dennis all crossed for the St Mary’s Lane club, while Tony Bly added five points from the tee, but they were unable to score the four tries needed to claim a bonus point.

Coops will hope to put that disappointment behind them ahead of Saturday’s game against Chelmsford as they bid to get back to winning ways.

*Divisional rivals Campion visit Ilford Wanderers this weekend after having no game last Saturday.

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

Bobby Izzard has launched Project BSLUK (British Sign Language) on Facebook and Instagram in a bid to teach basic sign language.

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

A planning application has been submitted to build a mosque on the site where New Road Food and Wine is on New Road in Rainham

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

Peters went into Rowlands Pharmacy in Elm Park along with other stores, and stole charity tins and lied about taking part in a bike ride to raise money for charity. Photo: Ken Mears/Met Police

Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

The police chase ended when the car crashed in Acacia Gardens in Cranham. Photo: Google Maps

Mental health trust failed Romford mum who jumped to her death from shopping centre car park, inquest hears

The Liberty Shopping Centre. Photo: Google Maps

Most Read

Hornchurch man sets up social media project to encourage people to learn British Sign Language

#includeImage($article, 225)

Residents worried about parking after plans for new mosque to be built in Rainham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Harold Hill man who repeatedly posed as fake hospice worker to steal charity tins jailed

#includeImage($article, 225)

Men arrested after 21 mile police chase ends with car crashing in Cranham

#includeImage($article, 225)

Mental health trust failed Romford mum who jumped to her death from shopping centre car park, inquest hears

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cooperians aim to get back to winning ways at home to Chelmsford after derby loss

Action from Old Cooperians’ 41-20 defeat at Barking in London Three Essex (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Jailed: Man who stabbed teenager four times outside Romford Lidl in broad daylight

Police and emergency services in Atlanta Boulevard after the incident in November. Photo: Jamie Seddon

Raiders captain Connolly hoping to cause another upset against Wildcats

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly carries the puck up ice (Pic: Kev Lamb)

Martin calls on Romford to stay positive ahead of tough run

Romford will hope for more scenes like this in the coming weeks (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

The East London Football Podcast

The East London Football Podcast is now available on Spotify
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists