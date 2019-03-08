Reed wants Old Cooperians to end season with bragging rights over rivals Campion

Action from Old Cooperians against Ilford Wanderers in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Mary’s Lane outfit triumphed 25-24 at Ilford Wanderers last weekend

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Action from Old Cooperians against Ilford Wanderers in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) Action from Old Cooperians against Ilford Wanderers in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Pat Reed admits confusion over relegation from London Three Essex has placed added pressure on Old Cooperians’ final-day clash at home to Campion.

The London Borough of Havering rivals meet on the final day of the season, with just two points separating the teams in the standings.

Coops will start the weekend in eighth place, a position which could still lead to relegation depending on who finishes where in other divisions.

A win for the St Mary’s Lane club on Saturday, though, would see them move above Campion, who would drop into the bottom five as a result.

Head coach Reed says that makes it vitally important for Coops to triumph this weekend, but also wants the team to end the campaign on a high.

“To have momentum going into next season, it would be great to end with three straight wins,” he said.

“Because no one is quite sure what is going on with relegation from London Three level, there’s still a chance we could go down if we finish in the bottom five which makes Saturday’s game important.

“We want to make sure that we’re not in the bottom five and having to work out if we’re safe or not, and the only way to do that is to beat Campion.”

Coops’ last meeting with Campion ended in a 30-27 defeat away from home on the opening day of the season this weekend.

The St Mary’s Lane club, then, will be looking to demonstrate their improvements over the course of the campaign by beating their borough rivals.

But Reed also revealed that Coops will be spurred on by the belief they should have won that game way back on the opening day of the season.

“It was a competitive match for the first game of the season and it’s a game we could have won,” he added.

“We really want to get a win to end the season and hopefully we can achieve that this weekend.

“It’s a great chance to end the season on a high, knowing that a win will see us finish above Campion in the table.”

Coops host Campion after coming from 19 points down to win 25-24 at Ilford Wanderers last weekend.

That was a second success in a row for the St Mary’s Lane club and they will hope to extend that winning run against Campion on Saturday.