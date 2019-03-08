Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Campion want to end with success over Old Cooperians

PUBLISHED: 14:00 04 April 2019

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park outfit lost 31-23 at home to Canvey Island last time out

Campion will hope to end the London Three Essex season on a high with victory at London Borough of Havering rivals Old Cooperians.

The Cottons Park club bring the curtain down on what has been a topsy-turvy season this weekend.

Campion will be hoping to taste success one last time this term, especially after winning just one of their nine matches so far in 2019.

The Cottons Park have lost their last three in the league, including a 31-23 defeat at home to Canvey Island last weekend.

Ahead of this weekend’s derby, Campion sit a place and just two points above fierce rivals Coops in the table.

A defeat for the Cottons Park club this weekend see them finish below their borough foes in the table.

And that is certainly not the way Campion would want to end the season as they bid to finish on a high.

The previous meeting saw Campion beat Coops on the opening day and they will want a repeat on Saturday.

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Paramedics stopped in garage car park to try to save Jodie Chesney after she was stabbed in Harold Hill park, inquest hears

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Latest from the Romford Recorder

The AFC Hornchurch blog

Hornchurch goalkeeper Callum Chafer (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Campion want to end with success over Old Cooperians

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Raiders captain Roberts full of praise for young squad as debut season ends on a high

Everyone Active Raiders face the camera after ending their debut National League Division Two season with a win at Oxford

Toolis in GB squad for Sofia event

Tom Toolis (pic Ehab Eid)

Keeley and Dobie step down from Joggers committee at AGM

Emma Bradford, Chris Thomas and Darren Radford of Havering 90 Joggers (pic: H90J)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists