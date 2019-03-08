Campion want to end with success over Old Cooperians

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the London Three Essex season

Cottons Park outfit lost 31-23 at home to Canvey Island last time out

Campion will hope to end the London Three Essex season on a high with victory at London Borough of Havering rivals Old Cooperians.

The Cottons Park club bring the curtain down on what has been a topsy-turvy season this weekend.

Campion will be hoping to taste success one last time this term, especially after winning just one of their nine matches so far in 2019.

The Cottons Park have lost their last three in the league, including a 31-23 defeat at home to Canvey Island last weekend.

Ahead of this weekend’s derby, Campion sit a place and just two points above fierce rivals Coops in the table.

A defeat for the Cottons Park club this weekend see them finish below their borough foes in the table.

And that is certainly not the way Campion would want to end the season as they bid to finish on a high.

The previous meeting saw Campion beat Coops on the opening day and they will want a repeat on Saturday.