Old Cooperians take the weekend off

Old Cooperians score a try against Millwall in the previous meeting between the sides in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Mary’s Lane outfit lost 80-7 at runaway leaders Epping Upper Clapton last weekend

Old Cooperians take the weekend off in London Three Essex with no matches scheduled.

That means the St Mary’s Lane club have a little longer than usual to reflect on a heavy 80-7 defeat at runaway leaders Epping Upper Clapton last Saturday.

It was always likely to be tough for Coops away to an Epping side who had lost just once in the league all season and so it proved.

Anything that the St Mary’s Lane outfit had taken from that game would have been considered a bonus, but alas they took nothing from the fixture.

Having played the leaders, there are sure to be some things that Coops have picked up from the game that they will look to use.

The St Mary’s Lane club are next due for league action on March 23 when they play host to Kings Cross Steelers.

The previous meeting between the two teams ended in a 17-10 defeat for Coops in December and they will be looking for revenge later this month.