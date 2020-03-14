London Three Essex: Old Cooperians 87 Barking 0

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020 ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Old Cooperians put Barking to the sword in a one-sided victory in London Three Essex at St Mary's Lane on Saturday.

Having won 43-29 at Gale Street when the sides met three weeks earlier, they opened the scoring on four minutes as George Zuber controlled the ball at the base of a scrum to score.

Adam Felgate stole lineout ball on nine minutes for Noel Evans to claim the second try, with Zuber scoring a carbon-copy of his first effort midway through the first half.

Tom Scott showed good footwork to claim the bonus-point try just past the half-hour mark, before Nutty was yellow carded.

And Zuber completed his hat-trick after another dominant Cooperians scrum just before the break.

The hosts were awarded a penalty try three minutes after the restart, with former Cooperian Scott Turner sent to the sin bin soon after.

And Mitchell Fallon was next to go over for Cooperians with a try of the season contender after some fine work from Tony Bly and a crossfield kick.

Zuber helped himself to a fourth try before the hour mark, then went over for a fifth soon after, with Scott racing away for another superb effort on 68 minutes.

Fallon showed good pace to claim his second try, after good work from Ox, and completed his hat-trick moments later, with Bly converting to make it 80-0.

Scott became the third Cooperian to score a treble, with the 11th successful Bly conversion of the day completing the romp as his side climbed above rivals Campion into sixth place.

