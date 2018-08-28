Hallahan demands Campion end their rotten run of form on trip to Millwall in league

Action from Campion against Kings Cross Steelers earlier in the season (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Cottons Park club without a win in last three league games

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Pat Hallahan believes it is imperative Campion end their three-game losing run in London Three Essex when they visit strugglers Millwall on Saturday.

The Cottons Park club have lost each of their three league games so far in 2019, the most recent one a 23-7 defeat at Ilford Wanderers on January 26.

That poor form has come as something of a surprise with Campion having won eight of their nine matches leading up to the Christmas break.

The Cottons Park side’s recent struggles have put paid to any ideas of winning promotion this term, though those at the club have always stated their belief that would be a more realistic aim for next season.

But head coach Hallahan says that if Campion are to realise their promotion dream next term, they must end their poor form in the current campaign as quickly as possible.

“There’s only so many times we can lose and progress forward as a club, so we know we have to get back to winning ways soon and get the belief back in the boys,” he said.

“We know everything that we’re doing this season is all part of a bigger plan for the club and hopefully our form at the minute is just a blip.

“Having so many players out injured has been tough, but we just have to dust ourselves down and go again on Saturday.”

Campion’s form in 2019 has seen them fall down the table, with the club currently sixth ahead of the next round of fixtures.

Hallahan, though, is keen to put that run into perspective, with the Cottons Park club having been embroiled in a relegation battle this time last season.

“We know where were are as a club and how far we’ve come and what we’ve got to do to keep going,” he added.

“We know that when we have all our players fit and available for selection, we can win games like the one we had against Ilford.

“Credit has to go to Ilford because they played well and had players that could hurt us, but they might not have hurt us as much if we had everyone fit and available.”

Saturday’s opponents Millwall currently prop up the standings are yet to collect a win on 15 outings in the league this term.

Campion will hope to pile more misery on their hosts this weekend as Hallahan seeks a return to winning ways.