Romford suffer back-to-back defeats for first time this season

PUBLISHED: 16:00 06 March 2019

Romford & Gidea Park carry the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Romford & Gidea Park carry the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

London Two North East: Norwich 12 Romford & Gidea Park 6

Romford & Gidea Park’s inconsistency continued on Saturday with a 12-6 defeat away to Norwich in the London Two North East.

Jordan Wigham’s team travelled to East Anglia hoping for a positive result after a 39-35 home loss to Stowmarket on February 16.

The weekend break to finish last month failed to help Park’s growing injury list, but their young side battled hard nevertheless.

After the away side failed to take a couple of scoring opportunities, Norwich went ahead when they were awarded a penalty try.

It boosted the hosts and they claimed a well-taken try soon after to take control of the contest played in windy conditions.

Jack MacVeigh, at fly-half, kept Park in the hunt with a couple of penalties, but more injuries resulted in enforced positional changes.

Despite Romford pushing hard, they couldn’t find the score they wanted and suffered a narrow loss.

The Crow Lane remain second, though, but will hosts leaders Woodford this weekend.

