Park’s 15-match unbeaten league run ended by Stowmarket

PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 February 2019

Romford & Gidea Park score a try during their previous meeting with Harlow (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

London Two North East: Romford & Gidea Park 35 Stowmarket 39

Romford & Gidea Park were unable to produce another superb comeback in their four-point defeat to Stowmarket last weekend.

The Crow Lane club were unbeaten for 15 matches in the London Two North East, but saw it come to an end to a play-off rival on home turf.

Stowmarket started strongly and held a 26-13 advantage at half time having scored three tries during the opening 25 minutes.

After the restart, they continued in the same vein and created an even bigger gap, but Jordan Wigham’s Park eventually fought back.

Second-placed Romford grabbed three tries late on, with two converted, and a penalty to move within touching distance of Stowmarket.

But the away side held on to claim the points and hand Park a rare defeat – just their second this season.

Wigham’s men will now regroup with this weekend off and prepare for a clash away to Norwich on March 2.

