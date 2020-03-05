Search

Advanced search

London Three Essex: Wins for Upminster and Old Cooperians

PUBLISHED: 13:00 05 March 2020

Old Cooperians in action against Barking earlier this season. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Old Cooperians in action against Barking earlier this season. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Old Cooperians made it back-to-back wins in the London Three Essex on Saturday by beating Basildon at home.

Andy Yarrow's side picked up a huge 38-0 home victory against the third from bottom side to build on their 43-29 win away at Barking the week before.

They sit eighth in the division, three points behind Kings Cross Steelers in seventh and four points behind sixth-placed Campion.

Campion were not in action over the weekend but are due to take on Chelmsford away on Saturday.

Chelmsford find themselves second having lost just twice this season and beat Campion the last time they met, winning 34-24.

Upminster got back to winning ways after a rare defeat at home to Braintree by beating Kings Cross Steelers away 24-6.

They still sit third in the division and are nine points behind both Chelmsford and Harlow in the places above them.

Most Read

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Romford flats with combustible cladding are patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens

The Axis housing development in Mercury Gardens is patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens. Picture: April Roach

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with ‘machete style knife’ as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

Most Read

Havering Council looking to create four new wards and two new council seats in latest ward boundary proposals

The current ward boundaries that make up Havering. Picture: LGBCE

Harold Wood crash: Coroner opens inquest into deaths of Upminster woman and 48-year-old man

Tributes left for the victims of the fatal crash in Squirrels Heath Road, Harold Wood. Picture: April Roach

Romford flats with combustible cladding are patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens

The Axis housing development in Mercury Gardens is patrolled by 24-hour fire wardens. Picture: April Roach

Gidea Park newsagents threatened with ‘machete style knife’ as frustrated residents relaunch Neighbourhood Watch

Two men wearing balaclavas stole hundreds of pounds from Raymond Newsagents in Belgrave Avenue on February 23. Picture: April Roach

Hornchurch buses on diversion after cyclist injured in car crash

A collision has caused buses to be diverted on Abbs Cross Lane. Picture: Google

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Athletics: Havering 90 Joggers enjoy Big day out in London

Havering 90 Joggers at the Vitality Big Half

London Three Essex: Wins for Upminster and Old Cooperians

Old Cooperians in action against Barking earlier this season. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Urchins boss Stimson delighted with new signing Brown’s debut

Ellis Brown of Hornchurch during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Romford assistant manager Duncan heaped praise on an organised AFC Sudbury side

Ollie Sprague of Romford and Baris Altintop of Sudbury during Romford vs AFC Sudbury, BetVictor League North Division Football at Parkside on 4th March 2020

Wigham wants Romford to stop taking their ‘foot of the throttle’ after Ipswich defeat

Jordan Wigham, head coach of Romford & Gidea Park. Picture: George Phillipou/TGS Photo
Drive 24