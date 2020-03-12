London Three Essex: Campion suffer heavy defeat while Cooperians are set for return to action

Old Cooperians in action the last time they played against Barking. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Campion failed to score on Saturday as they were beaten 29-0 by London Three Essex league leaders Chelmsford.

But despite the loss, Pat Hallahan's side are sixth in the league table but are 19 points behind East London in fifth.

It means they have now lost twice to Chelmsford this season, while the defeat also ensured they were unable to build on their 27-26 victory against Kings Cross Steelers the week before.

Old Cooperians were not in action but take on bottom side Barking at home on Saturday, a side they beat 43-29 last month.

Andy Yarrow's side are eighth in the division but only four points behind both Kings Cross and Campion, while Barking have won just three times this season and are on -21 points because of a 40-point deduction.

Coops beat Basildon 38-0 in their last game.

Third-placed Upminster have another week off before returning to action next weekend against Chelmsford in a top-of-the-table clash.