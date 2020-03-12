Search

Advanced search

London Three Essex: Campion suffer heavy defeat while Cooperians are set for return to action

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 March 2020

Old Cooperians in action the last time they played against Barking. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

Old Cooperians in action the last time they played against Barking. Picture: Ray Lawrence/TGS Photo

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Campion failed to score on Saturday as they were beaten 29-0 by London Three Essex league leaders Chelmsford.

But despite the loss, Pat Hallahan's side are sixth in the league table but are 19 points behind East London in fifth.

It means they have now lost twice to Chelmsford this season, while the defeat also ensured they were unable to build on their 27-26 victory against Kings Cross Steelers the week before.

Old Cooperians were not in action but take on bottom side Barking at home on Saturday, a side they beat 43-29 last month.

Andy Yarrow's side are eighth in the division but only four points behind both Kings Cross and Campion, while Barking have won just three times this season and are on -21 points because of a 40-point deduction.

Coops beat Basildon 38-0 in their last game.

Third-placed Upminster have another week off before returning to action next weekend against Chelmsford in a top-of-the-table clash.

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Most Read

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in Havering

Two people in Havering have today been confirmed with Covid-19. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Hornchurch bus stop hit by bus for third time

A bus caused the bus stop in Mawney Road to collapse. Picture: Dilip Patel

Where are the richest wards in Havering?

The darker blue areas represent high household income and lighter, lower income. Havering shows a general trend of being more affluent with less contrasting figures comared to Redbridge. Picture: Office for National Statistics

Havering Council completes demolition of Rainham site in first phase of £1.5billion council estate regeneration

Staff from Wates Residential join Neil Stubbings (right, end) and Izzy at the Napier New Plymouth site. Picture: Havering Council

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Roberts relieved as Raiders end losing run

Raiders captain Sam Roberts (pic Nikki Day)

Hornchurch boss Stimson felt it was two points dropped against Corinthian Casuals

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during Hornchurch vs Haringey Borough, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 29th February 2020

Coronavirus patient dies at Romford’s Queen’s Hospital

Queen's Hospital in Romford has been preparing to recieve coronavirus patients in designated, isolated pods. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Hockey: Havering men see off Shefford strugglers

Havering's Chris Dunn (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham fans backing Easter Egg appeal at Foodbank

Joel from Newham Foodbank and Lee from Expedient Security with just some of their donation
Drive 24