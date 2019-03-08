Wigham signs new deal to keep him at Park until 2022

Romford & Gidea Park players have a group huddle (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

After losing Saturday’s play-off final, the Crow Lane side have been handed a timely boost with Jordan Wigham extending his stay at the club

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Jordan Wigham has agreed a new three-year contract with Romford & Gidea Park to remain as the club's head coach.

The news comes days after a disappointing 60-6 defeat at Harpenden, which saw them denied a place in next season's London One North.

Nevertheless, it has been a terrific campaign for Park with Wigham guiding the team to second in the London Two North East and into the Essex Intermediate Cup final.

All this follows a testing 2017/18 season where Romford needed a win in their last fixture of the term at Old Cooperians to stay up and secure a seventh-placed finish.

This campaign has been much better and despite Saturday's loss in the play-off decider, the future looks bright.

Wigham told the official club website: “The club have made massive strides this season and we have gone from strength to strength.

“We are a young side that with experiences like this year will be working hard to make sure we turn them into massive positives.

“The club for the first time in years has a vision of where they want to be and where they want to go and it's a massively exciting time to be apart of the club.

“There will be some changes made and hopefully some new guys coming in. We are hoping to confirm a few new players in the next few weeks so keep your eye open for them.”

Paul Cook, Wigham's assistant coach, will also be remaining at Crow Lane and both will now aim to end the season on a high.