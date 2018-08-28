Romford return to Harlow in search of revenge and Essex Cup final spot

Romford & Gidea Park score a try during their previous meeting with Harlow (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jordan Wigham was delighted with his team after a 51-23 win against Southwold last weekend

Romford & Gidea Park will renew acquaintances with Harlow on Saturday in the semi-finals of the Essex Intermediate Cup.

The London Two North East sides have already played each other on two occasions this season and will do battle again at the weekend.

Harlow, second from bottom in the division, held Park to a 15-15 draw on January 12 and it is still fresh in the memory of Romford head coach Jordan Wigham.

“We don’t have this weekend off because we have a semi-final at Harlow and we are desperate to put things right after the last game,” he said.

When Romford let a lead slip in Essex last month, it saw Woodford increase their advantage at the top of the table.

However, Park managed to keep up the pace with the Highams club last time out with a crushing 51-23 victory over Southwold.

Seventh-placed Southwold were expected to give the Crow Lane outfit a tough test and they did, but Wigham’s boys produced a superb display at home.

He added: “When you’re a coach it’s massive to win like we did, but the boys were quickly brought back down to earth and to the job in hand.

“Southwold are a good team, but everything clicked for us and we played to the strengths which we know we are capable of.”

Jack MacVeigh continued his consistent campaign with a try and several kicking points via penalties and conversions.

Paul Webb grabbed a brace, and Tyler Ford, Ian Semain, Dwayne Lyn and Pete O’Brien all crossed over at Crow Lane with a couple of penalty tries awarded too.

It made it an excellent day at the office for Park, and it was especially pleasing given the lack of focus shown at Harlow.

Wigham added: “As we said previously, we need to concentrate on what we can control and I think we showed that in the convincing victory on Saturday.”

Romford, on 61 points, remain seven off leaders Woodford, but hold a healthy 10-point advantage over third in the table Norwich.

The aforementioned clubs will take a break from the league this Saturday, as the focus switches to the cup on the weekend when the Six Nations get underway.

Park and Harlow contested the Essex Intermediate Cup final last season, on April 26, with Harlow winning 25-19 and it will add to the motivation of Wigham’s side ahead of Saturday’s clash.