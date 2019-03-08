Wigham pays tribute to title winners, but pleased with Park’s display

Romford & Gidea Park make a tackle against Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Rivals Woodford clinched the title on Romford & Gidea Park’s home turf on Saturday

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Romford & Gidea Park win a line-out against Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). Romford & Gidea Park win a line-out against Woodford (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Romford & Gidea Park were not able to delay Woodford’s London Two North East title victory last weekend, but Jordan Wigham was proud of his players’ efforts.

The hosts suffered a 27-13 defeat at Crow Lane to their local rivals which confirmed the Highams club as divisional champions.

Park had hoped to prevent the celebrations, but the away side claimed their 18th victory from 19 league games this season to take an unassailable lead at the top.

Romford head coach Wigham said: “Woodford have been the most consistent team all season, with just the one defeat and that takes some doing.

“Tom (Redfern) has done a truly fantastic job and they completely deserve to be where they are in the league.”

After winning away to Woodford on November 17, Park were out to secure a memorable double over their local rivals.

In the end, the league leaders proved too strong, but Romford did push them hard, especially late on in front of a great crowd.

Wigham added: “The game was a cracker as they always are when we play Woodford.

“We had opportunities to score that may have pushed the score and you never know what might have happened then.

“Woodford took their chances and punished us when we lost a man to a sin bin, but credit to our lads because they kept on battling and we just gave ourselves a little too much to do in the end.”

Park’s focus now will be making sure they join their old foes in the London One North next season by securing a play-off spot this term.

As things stand, the Crow Lane club are on course to qualify for a one-off match to decide who goes up to step five.

However, Romford’s recent form has seen Stowmarket close within two points of them.

The London Two North East takes a break this Saturday and Park will hope it gives them a chance to get some players back fit and raring to go again.

Despite Saturday’s result, they saw their spirits lifted this week by a surprise guest coach coming in for Tuesday’s training session.

“This week we will work on elements we need to get through to give us the best chance of winning our last three games,” Wigham added.

“We had a guest coach come in on Tuesday and it was a good session, and we are hoping for a few players to be back by the time we go to South Woodham Ferrers.”