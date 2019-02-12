Search

Wigham ‘gutted’ after fightback counts for little

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 February 2019

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Crow Lane club have this weekend off after losing narrowly last time out

Jordan Wigham was gutted after Romford & Gidea Park’s strong second-half showing against Stowmarket failed to produce a winning result.

A thrilling London Two North East encounter took place at Crow Lane on Saturday and in the end, the visitors picked up a 39-35 triumph.

This was only half the story as Park fought back from 26-3 down to nearly secure a fine win, but as it was, they lost in the league for the first time since September 8.

Wigham said: “We started the game off really poorly and struggled to get into the contest, but at 26-3 down after 15 minutes, we did show great attitude and desire to fight back which was great to see.

“In years gone by, that type of score would have opened the floodgates and to come out of the game with two points is better than nothing.

“Having said that, after we did produce a fightback, we were gutted we didn’t nick the win in the end.”

The fact Romford claimed a losing bonus point as well as an extra point for scoring four tries was a positive.

However, they are now only seven points ahead of third in the table Stowmarket with the battle for a play-off spot about to really hot up.

If Park are to have a shot at returning to the London One North again, they will need to get back to winning games on a regular basis like they did at the start of the season.

Head coach Wigham hopes the fact their 15-match run without a defeat is now over may benefit them approacing the business end of the term.

He added: “In a way the pressure is off now. It was disappointing not to get the win of course, but it was another burden of trying to maintain the pressure of remaining unbeaten.

“To go 15 games unbeaten is massive, especially from where we were as a club this time last season.”

Romford have this weekend off, like everyone else in the London Two North East, and it gives them the chance to rest up and regroup.

Wigham and Steve Barfoot’s men remain in an excellent position on 65 points with five games left.

Although leaders Woodford, on 78, look well out of reach, the main focus now for Park is staying second and winning a play-off berth.

