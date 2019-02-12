Head coach urges Romford to show true quality against play-off rivals Stowmarket

Romford & Gidea Park look to win a line-out (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The Crow Lane club have won seven out of seven on home turf this season in the London Two North East

Romford & Gidea Park take on Stowmarket this weekend and head coach Jordan Wigham is aware of the game’s importance.

The clubs sit second and third in the London Two North East this season and seem the most likely contenders for a play-off spot.

With leaders Woodford opening up a 10-point gap at the summit last weekend, Park will now look to increase the difference between themselves and Stowmarket.

“Stowmarket and Norwich are 10 and 12 points behind us, so it’s important we get the win at the weekend to stop them catching up with us and putting pressure on us,” Wigham said.

“I think we’re confident in every game we play. We know our boundaries and we know what we need to do to win the game.

“We know we have to play well as we have done at home so far, and also make sure we take opportunities when we get them.”

Romford haven’t given up hope of the title, but events last time out have seen Woodford become even bigger favourites.

While the leaders secured an excellent 26-12 win at Norwich, Park could only draw 10-10 away to another East Anglia-based club in the shape of Ipswich.

It extended Romford’s unbeaten run to 15 league matches, but they need to make sure they remain second now before they can look further forward.

Ahead of hosting Stowmarket, Wigham said: “It’s important that we keep the form at home and use that as a momentum builder towards the end of the season.

“We have a number of difficult games to go, so winning Saturday is massively important to build towards these big games, but the most important is winning this one first.”

After entertaining Stowmarket, Park travel to Norwich on March 2 before they host Woodford seven days later at Crow Lane.

Romford will hope by the time the leaders visit, they are still on a lengthy unbeaten run, but it was nearly ended on Saturday.

Ipswich moved into a 10-0 lead at the start of the second period and it looked a long road back for the Havering side.

A try from Paul Webb plus one penalty and a conversion by Jack MacVeigh earned Romford a hard-fought point, though, and they will hope it is crucial come the end of a season which has produced a number of highs.