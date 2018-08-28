Park head coach expecting physical test against Southwold

Romford & Gidea Park celebrate a try (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The Crow Lane club will attempt to return to winning ways in the division on Saturday

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham knows Southwold will not roll over lightly in the London Two North East this weekend.

The Crow Lane club will play host to the Suffolk outfit on Saturday looking to return to winning ways in the division.

Last time out, on January 12, Park were held to a 15-15 draw by struggling Harlow to lose ground on Woodford.

Second-placed Romford are aware no league side can be underestimated and only just won at Southwold in October.

Wigham said: “We know what they will bring and we know what we have to do to beat them.

“Every team in the league is tough, but it’s down to desire and work rate if we are to win this game.

“We know the game will be physical and we know they will come with a big pack.

“We played them on one of the smallest pitches I have ever seen and that suited them, so we will be working hard to make sure we get the game plan right to give us the best chance of winning.”

Romford’s form of late has been mixed with two wins as well as two draws from their last four matches.

The high-flying club do still remain on a lengthy unbeaten run, however, and haven’t lost since the opening day.

It has made them the only realistic challenger to first in the table Woodford, who have 63 points to their name.

Park are next with 56 points and yet they will know the leaders are favourites to win the title and seal promotion to the London One North.

All Wigham’s Romford can do is focus on their results and if they continue to chalk up wins, they might catch the local club in the end.

For the time being, the big aim for the Crow Lane-based team is to see off Southwold on Saturday and complete a double over them.

Wigham said: “We can only focus on what we can do and hope Woodford make some slip ups. We have to stay focused and keep winning, and that’s all we can do.

“We spoke as a group about objectives and every game is a cup final. We lost a bit of that focus (at Harlow) and were worrying about trying to get more tries, when we should be looking to focus on winning the game and then building from there.”