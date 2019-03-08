Search

Wigham believes Romford squad can secure play-off spot

PUBLISHED: 14:00 21 March 2019

Romford & Gidea Park's Barney Savill tackles a Woodford rival (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Romford & Gidea Park's Barney Savill tackles a Woodford rival (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The head coach praised his players and urged them to back themselves in the battle for a second-place finish

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham has reminded his squad they are more than good enough to come second in this season’s London Two North East.

The Crow Lane club have had a wobble since February, but it really traces back to the beginning of the year.

Heading into 2019, Romford were still putting pressure on leaders Woodford, but three straight defeats has allowed the Highams outfit clinch the title and promotion.

Park will hope to join them in next season’s London One North, but must improve in order to secure a play-off spot with third-placed Stowmarket only two points off them now.

Wigham said: “Our destiny is in our hands. We will either win the games remaining by playing well and working hard or we miss out and think about what could have been.

“The boys have what it takes to get into the play-off final and now it is whether we have the attitude and focus to get there.

“I am confident and believe in every one of our boys to shake off the last few weeks and put our heads down to help us get to the line.”

Romford would cap a great season if they could finish in second spot and set up a play-off final against the runners up in the London Two North West – currently Harpenden.

Park needed a win on the final day of the last campaign to ensure they remained in the division for another term.

To have gone from that to second is a fantastic feat, but Wigham doesn’t want it to end here and is eager for his side to rediscover their top form.

After losing on the opening day at Saffron Walden, Park then went an astonishing 15- match unbeaten run.

Since suffering a home loss to Stowmarket on February 16 though, Romford have failed to win, but will aim to put this right away to South Woodham Ferrers on Saturday.

The Essex club are ninth in the standings, but Wigham is not going to take them lightly.

He said: “We know we have to perform and get a win if we have any chance of keeping Stowmarket away from us in the league.

“It’s important we perform right and work hard as South Woodham have performed well against teams higher up the league and they are in a scrap at the bottom.”

