After defeat last time, coach Wigham wants reaction from Park

PUBLISHED: 14:00 28 February 2019

Jordan Wigham speaks to his Romford & Gidea Park players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Jordan Wigham speaks to his Romford & Gidea Park players (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

The Crow Lane club face another difficult game on Saturday away to Norwich

Romford & Gidea Park travel to Norwich this weekend aware of the importance of this particular London Two North East game.

Jordan Wigham’s team saw their 15-match unbeaten run end last time out, on February 16, and now they must respond.

It will not be easy for the Crow Lane club, though, given they will take on a team on the fringes of the top-four.

Norwich are sixth in the table, but on 51 points – the same total as fourth-placed Saffron Walden – and recently won at Stowmarket, who are third.

Romford will therefore need to be better than they were against Market last month, when they lost 39-35 after giving the visitors a big head start.

Wigham said: “I believe we can beat any team on our day, but we know we have to be at our best if we are to win this game.

“Norwich are a tough team to play and to have to play them at their place is going to make it an even harder challenge.

“It’s all about preparing right, getting a good journey there and making sure we come out of the blocks firing.

“Last time we started the game 26-3 down and doing that away from home would make it an even harder challenge.”

Despite not being at the races at home to Stowmarket two weeks ago, Park almost claimed reward, but ultimately just fell short.

It saw their hopes of winning the title essentially end, but with five league fixtures still to go, now they must secure their spot in the play-off final.

A second-placed finish would see Romford take on the club who come runners-up in the London Two North West for a spot in next season’s London One North.

While it may not have been the most realistic of ambitions for Wigham’s side back at the start of the campaign, they have a real chance of promotion now.

After visiting Norwich, leaders Woodford will travel to Crow Lane on March 9 for a tricky encounter and Park will hope to go into the crunch contest following a win.

They had last weekend off and it allowed the squad some time to relax and also look at the areas where they must improve moving into the final weeks of the term.

Head coach Wigham added: “The week off gave us time to work on some of the things which went wrong against Stowmarket.

“It also gave us time to look at where we want to go and what it’s going to take get there.”

