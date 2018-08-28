Search

Romford’s first half of the season is just the start, warns Wigham

PUBLISHED: 17:00 20 December 2018

Romford & Gidea Park celebrate a win (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The high-flying London Two North East club have surprised plenty over the last few months

Romford & Gidea Park’s Jordan Wigham is extremely proud of everything his team have achieved during the first half of the campaign.

The Crow Lane club are second after 12 games with 10 wins, one draw and a single loss to their name, which occurred on the opening day.

Since losing to Saffron Walden on September 8, Park have been one of the best in the division and even their head coach is slightly surprised by their position.

Wigham said: “We knew what we had this year and a good pre-season indicated to us we would be competitive.

“If we are truthful, we probably didn’t think we would be sitting second and four points behind Woodford, but both ourselves and Woodford have had very good first halves of the season.”

Park ended a fantastic first half of the campaign with a deserved 22-8 victory at Wanstead, which secured a double over the Herons.

Conditions were dreadful with the rain falling heavily and a cold wind affecting both teams, but it was Romford who adapted the better of the sides.

First-half tries by Barney Savill and Tyler Ford put the visitors in control at the interval with a 17-3 lead thanks to a penalty by Jack MacVeigh plus two conversions.

Wanstead hit back in the second period with a try of their own, yet Pete O’Brien had the final say on proceedings with another score.

Given O’Brien’s excellent 2018, it was fitting he scored Romford’s final point of the year in a win which keeps them on the coattails of leaders Woodford.

Park will now relax over the Christmas period, but Wigham revealed the squad did some ‘homework’ before they signed off.

He added: “This week we have done our half season review with players looking at what’s been good and what’s not been so good.

“We need to really find out what needs working on in 2019 to keep us in the mix and pushing on.

“There are 10 games to go and it’s important we don’t become complacent and we will be in over the holiday period to make sure we are in good shape for Basildon at home on January 5.”

Wigham concluded: “I would also like to thank the continued support from all of our travelling spectators and just say a massive thanks to all of our sponsors. Without all of these people we wouldn’t be anywhere near where we are in the table.”

