Wigham confident Romford will finish 'great season' on high

Romford & Gidea Park's Ben Northfield kicks a conversion against Harpenden (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The Crow Lane club face East London in the Essex Intermediate Cup final on Saturday

Romford & Gidea Park will take on East London in the final of the Essex Intermediate Cup at the weekend and Jordan Wigham is sure they will win silverware.

The Crow Lane outfit suffered a disappointing 60-6 loss earlier this month in the London Two North play-off final at Harpenden.

It was a sad end to a wonderful league campaign for Park, but they still have one final chance to go out on a high with Saturday's game against East London which will take place at Harlow (3pm).

Wigham said: “This season has been a great one and we know we are more then capable of winning this game, but can't take anything for granted.

“We must play to our strengths and out work East London in all departments if we want to win.”

Park's cup final opponents East London also suffered heartbreak in the play-offs, after losing out on promotion to Holt.

Had they been triumphant, they would have been in the London Two North East next season with Wigham's Romford.

The Park coach said: “They had a decent season and they finished second in the league below and like us just missed out through the play-offs.

“We played them in pre-season and they are a pretty tidy team, so will bring a challenge to the table that we must overcome.”

After losing at Harpenden, Romford's squad were given some time off to get the defeat out of their system and it seems to have worked a treat.

Wigham added: “We let the boys have a week off to take stock of the work we have put in over the whole season.

“The play-off final defeat was obviously a disappointment, but we know we could've done better and we were back in on Tuesday training and the week off seemed to have refreshed all of the squad because our intensity and our physicality was really good.”

Not only do Romford want to bounce back on Saturday, but they also want to give captain Micky James a perfect send-off after he steps down as skipper.

“We have spoken about keeping together as a team and the culture we are trying to create,” Wigham explained.

“Micky stepping down at the end of the season is another added motivation to make sure we send him off with the cup.

“This will be his seventh final as our skipper. He has won three and lost three, so I know he's very keen to win this one.”