Park draw on the positives despite losing more ground on leaders

PUBLISHED: 16:00 12 February 2019

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Romford & Gidea Park head coach Jordan Wigham (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Jordan Wigham was left with mixed emotions after an up-and-down contest in Suffolk

Romford & Gidea Park fought back from 10-0 to claim a point away to Ipswich in the London Two North East on Saturday, but they lost ground on leaders Woodford.

Going into the weekend, Jordan Wigham’s men were hoping for two favourable results in East Anglia.

Park were taking on Ipswich while Woodford were in action away to Norwich, who were third in the table at the time.

However, the leaders showed their class to win 26-12 on the road and Romford failed to follow it up after only drawing 10-10 with Ipswich.

Wigham said: “Drawing away from home for the third time this season is not good enough to win the league.

“Woodford have had good form all the way through, but we still have to play them and we will do whatever we can to keep pushing until the end.”

The Highams club have now opened up a 10-point advantage at the summit with only six fixtures left this term.

Romford, who have 63 points and are 10 ahead of third-placed Stowmarket, remain in a strong position, but any hopes of winning the title are slipping away.

Nevertheless, there were positives for the Crow Lane outfit to take from Saturday’s draw in Suffolk.

Ipswich held a 5-0 lead at the break and quickly extended it to 10-0 with a score early into the second period.

Park showed great fight, however, with Jack MacVeigh’s penalty in front of the posts getting them on the board.

The promotion-chasing side then levelled the scores with Paul Webb diving over after a driving maul and MacVeigh added the extras.

It was now a case of who could clinch the next crucial points and Romford went close to returning home with a victory.

Late on they were awarded a 50 metre penalty, but MacVeigh’s excellent kick sailed just wide of the post and Romford had to settle for a draw, which extends their long run without a defeat to 15 league games.

Wigham added: “Ipswich is a tough place to go. At times we played well and to come back from 10-0 to draw is not a bad result.

“A massive positive is the way the boys put themselves out there in the game. We had a number of players out, but players coming in played really well and it’s a good sign that our younger guys have a big future ahead of them.”

