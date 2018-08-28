Romford lacked focus in stalemate at Harlow, admits head coach Wigham

Romford & Gidea Park carry the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo). ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

The promotion-chasing club failed to pick up five points from their trip to Essex

Jordan Wigham was disappointed with Romford & Gidea Park’s concentration during the 15-15 draw with Harlow in the London Two North East last weekend.

The Crow Lane club managed to extend their unbeaten run of games in the division to 13, but lost ground on leaders Woodford.

Head coach Wigham said: “In parts we played some great rugby, but in other parts we lacked intensity and focus which gave Harlow a way back in.

“We didn’t take opportunities when they arrived and we lost composure. Harlow find themselves in a scrap in the league, and they came out fighting in the second half and at the end wanted the game more then us.”

The hosts were 11th in the standings – second from bottom – before the game, but were able to defy their lowly position to produce a strong showing against Park.

From the off, Harlow made it a battle for Romford and the visitors had to come away with hard-fought point in Essex.

Full-back Jack MacVeigh and second row Pete O’Brien crossed over for tries in the 15-15 draw.

MacVeigh also kicked a penalty and a single conversion to take his points tally for the season to 100 points.

Even though Romford wanted a victory at Harlow, they remain in a strong position in the table.

After 14 matches they are second with 56 points – nine behind Woodford and ahead of third-placed Stowmarket by 10.

Park have the weekend off now and return to action on January 26 with a home clash against Southwold.

Southwold are seventh in the table on 32 points, but made life difficult for Romford back on October 6.

In the end Wigham’s team secured a narrow 17-10 away win in Suffolk, but are eager to improve when the sides meet again in two weekend’s time.

“We have four sessions until Southwold, so we will work hard during them and identify things to work on and put some hard yards in,” Wigham said.

“It will also give us some time for running repairs on players that have been missing and hopefully help us put together a winning performance.”