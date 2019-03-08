Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Jordan Wigham left to rue what might have been as chances go begging for Romford & Gidea Park

PUBLISHED: 18:47 13 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:47 13 April 2019

Harpenden RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, London 2 Promotion Play-Off Rugby Union at Redbourn Lane on 13th April 2019

Harpenden RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, London 2 Promotion Play-Off Rugby Union at Redbourn Lane on 13th April 2019

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

A bitterly disappointed Jordan Wigham was left to wonder what might have been as Romford & Gidea Park were beaten 60-6 in their London Two North promotion play-off.

Harpenden RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, London 2 Promotion Play-Off Rugby Union at Redbourn Lane on 13th April 2019Harpenden RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, London 2 Promotion Play-Off Rugby Union at Redbourn Lane on 13th April 2019

The two sides were level at 6-6 inside the final 10 minutes of the first half at the Hertfordshire club’s Redbourn Lane ground after two Ben Northfield penalties had been cancelled out by a brace from Harpenden’s Tom Sweeney.

But suddenly Harpenden’s forwards turned up the power and four tries in 16 minutes either side of half-time, the final two coming with Romford down to 13 men following two yellow cards in 60 seconds, ended the game as a contest.

However, the visitors had more than their fair share of opportunities in that opening 30 minutes and Romford’s head coach couldn’t help but reflect on those.

Wigham said: “We knew their strengths lay with their forwards but we also knew if we could eradicate the errors in our game then we would have done it.

“We had opportunities in the first half and the scoreline would possibly have been different if we’d took one of those five chances but that’s rugby.

“They played to their strengths and we didn’t.

“We had the overlap and if we left the ball go early and let the ball do the work we could have scored.

“Then on the other side Tyler Ford and young Jack Bines could have gone in.

“It’s one of those things. If they count we could go seven or 10 points up and it’s a different story.”

But for all the disappointment Wigham was still looking back on the season as a whole with pride.

And it’s a season that could still come with a positive outcome.

“It’s been a massively positive season,” he said.

“If we look at where we were last season, fighting against relegation, we’ve came back and finished second in the league.

“Credit to Harpenden because they played to their strengths and it just shows we’re not ready to go up to that next level just yet.

“We’ve got a little bit of work to do going forward.

“But we’ve still got the Essex Cup final to come so our main focus now switches to that and we’ll go again in two weeks.”

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Harold Hill man jailed for more than two years after admitting being look-out during three-day Essex burglary spree

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. Picture: Essex Police

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

Two men arrested after alleged police chase leads to crash close to Gallows Corner

Police appear to be at the scene of a crash in Gallows Corner on April 8, 2019. Photo: Amla Chow

Former member of staff at Stubbers Adventure centre in Upminster pleads guilty to sexual communication with a child

There is no suggestion any crimes were committed at Stubbers. Picture: John Hercock

Thieves pin down and beat up Elm Park grandfather before ripping out safe containing £2,000 from family home

Thieves pinned down John Hart and punched him in the head, while they stole his safe from his home in Elm Park. Photo: Shelley Hart

Harold Hill man jailed for more than two years after admitting being look-out during three-day Essex burglary spree

Matthew Squibb, aged 26, of Marlowe Gardens, was jailed on Wednesday, April 10 after pleading guilty to three counts of burglary, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance. Picture: Essex Police

Future of Romford and Ilford Debenhams stores unknown as company goes into administration

The future of Debenhams stores in Romford and Ilford is currently unknown, after the department store went into administration today. Picture: Nick Ansell/PA Wire/PA Images

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Cricket: Ten Doeschate ton leads way for Essex at Surrey

Ryan ten Doeschate of Essex celebrates scoring a century (pic Nick Wood/TGS Photo)

Jordan Wigham left to rue what might have been as chances go begging for Romford & Gidea Park

Harpenden RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, London 2 Promotion Play-Off Rugby Union at Redbourn Lane on 13th April 2019

Bostik Premier: Hornchurch 1 Whitehawk 2

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor hails Daggers’ spirit after securing safety with win at Ebbsfleet

Jack Payne of Ebbsfleet United and Tomi Adeloye of Dagenham & Redbridge (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Bitter disappointment for Romford & Gidea Park as promotion dream dies at Harpenden

Harpenden won promotion to London North One win a comprehensive 60-6 win over Romford & Gidea Park.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists