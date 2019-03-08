Jordan Wigham left to rue what might have been as chances go begging for Romford & Gidea Park

Harpenden RFC vs Romford & Gidea Park RFC, London 2 Promotion Play-Off Rugby Union at Redbourn Lane on 13th April 2019

A bitterly disappointed Jordan Wigham was left to wonder what might have been as Romford & Gidea Park were beaten 60-6 in their London Two North promotion play-off.

The two sides were level at 6-6 inside the final 10 minutes of the first half at the Hertfordshire club’s Redbourn Lane ground after two Ben Northfield penalties had been cancelled out by a brace from Harpenden’s Tom Sweeney.

But suddenly Harpenden’s forwards turned up the power and four tries in 16 minutes either side of half-time, the final two coming with Romford down to 13 men following two yellow cards in 60 seconds, ended the game as a contest.

However, the visitors had more than their fair share of opportunities in that opening 30 minutes and Romford’s head coach couldn’t help but reflect on those.

Wigham said: “We knew their strengths lay with their forwards but we also knew if we could eradicate the errors in our game then we would have done it.

“We had opportunities in the first half and the scoreline would possibly have been different if we’d took one of those five chances but that’s rugby.

“They played to their strengths and we didn’t.

“We had the overlap and if we left the ball go early and let the ball do the work we could have scored.

“Then on the other side Tyler Ford and young Jack Bines could have gone in.

“It’s one of those things. If they count we could go seven or 10 points up and it’s a different story.”

But for all the disappointment Wigham was still looking back on the season as a whole with pride.

And it’s a season that could still come with a positive outcome.

“It’s been a massively positive season,” he said.

“If we look at where we were last season, fighting against relegation, we’ve came back and finished second in the league.

“Credit to Harpenden because they played to their strengths and it just shows we’re not ready to go up to that next level just yet.

“We’ve got a little bit of work to do going forward.

“But we’ve still got the Essex Cup final to come so our main focus now switches to that and we’ll go again in two weeks.”