Rugby: Upminster claim impressive haul against Harwich

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster romped to a 98-7 Essex League Division One victory over Harwich & Dovercourt on Ladies Day in support of MNDA.

Upminster director of rugby Scott Murphy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo) Upminster director of rugby Scott Murphy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Having not played a competitive league fixture since the start of 2019, the hosts were champing at the bit to see some action.

And having beaten Harwich 18-3 earlier in the season, they expected a tough test, but gave a stunning attacking display in an emphatic win.

The visitors were put under pressure from the start and clearing kicks were gobbled up by an electric Upminster back line, as Alfie Simmonett profitted from excellent play from Josh Simmons, Jake Jones and Rob Stanley to run in five tries in the first half.

Warren Lowe touched down after a fine set-piece move, but Harwich hit back with a try from their forwards before the break.

Frankie Weyland and Ben Fryatt saw late 50-metre bursts go unrewarded, but Upminster already had the bonus point in the bag at half time.

And they added tries from all over the park in the second half as Harwich offered little resistance, with the forwards showing superior fitness and making impressive runs.

Chris Lamb finished off an excellent move to reopen the floodgates, with Matthew Munn and Luke Potter adding braces by exploting space and finishing well.

Simmons and Jones also got in on the act after good work from George Cox, before the captain added his name to the scoresheet with a run from 40 metres.

Simmonett added his sixth score after a great assist from Grant Lowe, who weaved in and out and sent his team-mate away from 50 metres.

Second row Jimmy Harper beat several defenders on a 60-metre dash to the line, reaching out to touch down after a tap tackle to cap a memorable haul.

Director of rugby Scott Murphy said: “It was a classy team performance with all players excelling on the pitch. Man of the match went to Jake Jones for his unselfish play however it really was a true team performance.

“Credit to Harwich for the journey down and we wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.

“And to all involved with organising the Ladies Day, the club provided an amazing event that was enjoyed by all, even better to have raised so much money for such worthwhile cause.”