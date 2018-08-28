Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Rugby: Upminster claim impressive haul against Harwich

PUBLISHED: 14:00 31 January 2019

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

Upminster romped to a 98-7 Essex League Division One victory over Harwich & Dovercourt on Ladies Day in support of MNDA.

Upminster director of rugby Scott Murphy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)Upminster director of rugby Scott Murphy (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Having not played a competitive league fixture since the start of 2019, the hosts were champing at the bit to see some action.

And having beaten Harwich 18-3 earlier in the season, they expected a tough test, but gave a stunning attacking display in an emphatic win.

The visitors were put under pressure from the start and clearing kicks were gobbled up by an electric Upminster back line, as Alfie Simmonett profitted from excellent play from Josh Simmons, Jake Jones and Rob Stanley to run in five tries in the first half.

Warren Lowe touched down after a fine set-piece move, but Harwich hit back with a try from their forwards before the break.

Frankie Weyland and Ben Fryatt saw late 50-metre bursts go unrewarded, but Upminster already had the bonus point in the bag at half time.

And they added tries from all over the park in the second half as Harwich offered little resistance, with the forwards showing superior fitness and making impressive runs.

Chris Lamb finished off an excellent move to reopen the floodgates, with Matthew Munn and Luke Potter adding braces by exploting space and finishing well.

Simmons and Jones also got in on the act after good work from George Cox, before the captain added his name to the scoresheet with a run from 40 metres.

Simmonett added his sixth score after a great assist from Grant Lowe, who weaved in and out and sent his team-mate away from 50 metres.

Second row Jimmy Harper beat several defenders on a 60-metre dash to the line, reaching out to touch down after a tap tackle to cap a memorable haul.

Director of rugby Scott Murphy said: “It was a classy team performance with all players excelling on the pitch. Man of the match went to Jake Jones for his unselfish play however it really was a true team performance.

“Credit to Harwich for the journey down and we wish them all the best for the remainder of the season.

“And to all involved with organising the Ladies Day, the club provided an amazing event that was enjoyed by all, even better to have raised so much money for such worthwhile cause.”

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

Two cars and four containers were completley destroyed by the fire at Northgate Industrial Park. Photo: Ken Mears

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

Emille Thomas (right) and his cousin Thomas Wilson (left) went out in Harold Hill dressed as Batman and Superman in a bid to reduce crime. Photo: Emille Thomas

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

A route 252 bus crashed with a car in Eastern Avenue and Mawney Road at 7pm on January 26. Photo: @MPSSpecials

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

Police officers making arrests in Hulse Avenue, Collier Row.

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

Tom Harvey is celebrating his 94th birthday with his usual donuts from Kingcotts Bakers in Upminster. Pictured with James, Susan and aKingcotts.

Most Read

Firefighters called to two car blaze at Collier Row industrial park

#includeImage($article, 225)

Cousins dressed as Batman and Superman carry out acts of kindness in Harold Hill

#includeImage($article, 225)

Romford bus and car crash: Two taken to hospital and six treated for injuries

#includeImage($article, 225)

Armed police arrest person ‘acting suspiciously’ in Collier Row on suspicion of drugs offences

#includeImage($article, 225)

A sad day for Upminster as family bakery Kingcotts shuts up shop after 36 years

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Romford produce epic comeback to defeat Plumstead A

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

Rugby: Upminster claim impressive haul against Harwich

An Upminster player attacks at Hall Lane (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Lavender ‘ecstatic’ to net her spot on England squad for World Indoor Championships

Victoria Lavender is in the England under-21 squad for the World Indoor Netball Championships in South Africa (pic Sue Lavender)

Young defenceman Hitchings is disappointed by Raiders display in Slough Jets defeat

Raiders defenceman Dan Hitchings (pic John Scott)

Hornchurch manager Stimson impressed by youngsters in Hashtag United win

Hornchurch manager Mark Stimson during AFC Hornchurch vs Great Wakering Rovers, BBC Essex Senior Cup Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 4th December 2018
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists