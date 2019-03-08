Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Reed thrilled as Old Cooperians come from behind to beat Wanderers

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 April 2019

Old Cooperians celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Old Cooperians celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

St Mary’s Lane outfit trailed at the break before coming from behind to triumph on Saturday

Pat Reed hailed Old Cooperians’ powers of recovery after coming from behind to beat Ilford Wanderers 25-24 in London Three Essex.

After a lacklustre first half display, the St Mary’s Lane club found themselves 24-5 behind on the scoreboard.

Coops were able to turn things around in the second half as they rallied to win, claiming a bonus point for scoring at least four tries in the process.

And head coach Reed was delighted with the recovery mission from the St Mary’s Lane club after such a indifferent first half.

“It was a brilliant effort from all the players in the second half to make up that 19-point deficit and keep Ilford scoreless,” he added.

“We weren’t at the races at all in the first half and that allowed Ilford to dominate.

“We spoke at half-time about playing to our strengths and it worked really well, both in attack and defence.

“We looked well in attack in the second half, especially with the ball in hand and with the confidence we had, we were able to move Ilford around the park.”

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

The Brewery to welcome Smyths Toys Superstore next week

The Brewery. Picture: Ken Mears

Opinion: A No Deal Brexit is right way forward

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell with children at Edenberries Nursery. Photo: Edenberries Nursery

Fire crews tackle blaze at Rainham block of flats

Around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in Broadis Way, Rainham on Sunday night. Photo: LFB

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

The Brewery to welcome Smyths Toys Superstore next week

The Brewery. Picture: Ken Mears

Opinion: A No Deal Brexit is right way forward

Romford MP Andrew Rosindell with children at Edenberries Nursery. Photo: Edenberries Nursery

Fire crews tackle blaze at Rainham block of flats

Around 25 firefighters were called to a fire at a flat in Broadis Way, Rainham on Sunday night. Photo: LFB

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Reed thrilled as Old Cooperians come from behind to beat Wanderers

Old Cooperians celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers in London Three Essex (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)

Life as a woman police officer in Romford in the late 1960s revealed in new book

Lois Willoughby-Easter outside Romford police station in 1968. Picture: Mango Books

Takeaway service could replace former Natwest bank in Collier Row following planning application

A property agent is proposing to change the use of a site which used to be a Natwest bank in Collier Row Road to a restaurant or cafe shop. Photo: Google Maps

Hockey: Defroand opens account as GB beat USA

Havering's Emily Defroand (pic GB Hockey)

Manager Taylor takes pop at Daggers fans as team suffer defeat on Chesterfield trip

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists