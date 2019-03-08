Reed thrilled as Old Cooperians come from behind to beat Wanderers

Old Cooperians celebrate a try against Ilford Wanderers in London Three Essex

St Mary’s Lane outfit trailed at the break before coming from behind to triumph on Saturday

Pat Reed hailed Old Cooperians’ powers of recovery after coming from behind to beat Ilford Wanderers 25-24 in London Three Essex.

After a lacklustre first half display, the St Mary’s Lane club found themselves 24-5 behind on the scoreboard.

Coops were able to turn things around in the second half as they rallied to win, claiming a bonus point for scoring at least four tries in the process.

And head coach Reed was delighted with the recovery mission from the St Mary’s Lane club after such a indifferent first half.

“It was a brilliant effort from all the players in the second half to make up that 19-point deficit and keep Ilford scoreless,” he added.

“We weren’t at the races at all in the first half and that allowed Ilford to dominate.

“We spoke at half-time about playing to our strengths and it worked really well, both in attack and defence.

“We looked well in attack in the second half, especially with the ball in hand and with the confidence we had, we were able to move Ilford around the park.”