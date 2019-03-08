Reed insists Old Cooperians still have something to play for ahead of Ilford trip

Action from Old Cooperians' against Barking in London Three Essex

St Mary’s Lane club won 15-10 at home to Kings Cross Steelers last weekend

Pat Reed insists Old Cooperians have plenty to play for in London Three Essex, despite Saturday’s trip to Ilford Wanderers being their penultimate game of the term.

With the season winding down, the St Mary’s Lane side hit the road for one final time this season this weekend.

With three wins in their last five matches, Coops have been able to pull away from the bottom of the standings and have safely ensconced themselves into a mid-table spot.

There is still a chance that the St Mary’s Lane outfit could climb above their fierce Havering rivals Campion in the final table

And head coach Reed says that is what will be driving Coops on during the final weeks of the season.

“We have a great chance to finish above Campion in the table, but we know we need two wins to achieve that,” he said.

“Given how we started the season, it would be a fantastic achievement if we finish sixth or seventh.

“There were games earlier in the season when we lost to teams higher up in the table that we perhaps shouldn’t have, but now we’re closing out those kind of games.”

Coops will visit Ilford having beaten Kings Cross Steelers 15-10 at home last weekend.

Tom Wheatley and James Bridgman both crossed for tries in the win, while Tony Bly added five points from the kicking tee.

It was an impressive success for Coops, with Steelers currently among the sides in the top half of the table.

Reed, though, remains aware there are still things to improve on for the St Mary’s Lane club which is something he views as a positive.

“We could have won by more as we made a few mistakes and had three tries disallowed, but we’re still pleased to win,” he added.

“Sometimes games can be decided by those fine margins, but there were plenty of positive for us last weekend, including our character.

“We competed against a Kings Cross side who have shown their quality this season and we were able to win.”

Coops will hope to collect another impressive win at Ilford on Saturday.